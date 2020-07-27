PHILADELPHIA, P.A. (CBSNewYork) — A coronavirus outbreak from the Miami Marlins has caused the postponement of Monday night’s Marlins home opener in Miami and it has ripple effects for the Yankees.
Major League Baseball announced Monday’s game between the Yankees and the Phillies has been postponed in Philadelphia due to an outbreak of COVID-19.
The league released the following statement:
“Tonight’s scheduled games between the Miami Marlins and the Baltimore Orioles at Marlins Park and the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Yankees at Citizen Bank Park have been postponed while Major League Baseball conducts additional COVID-19 testing. The members of the Marlins’ traveling party are self-quarantining in place while awaiting the outcome of those results. Major League Baseball has been coordinating with the Major League Baseball Players Association; the Marlins; the Orioles; the Marlinws weekend opponent, the Phillies; and Club medical staffs, and will continue to provide updates as appropriate.
On Monday morning, news broke that 14 members of the Miami Marlins organization tested positive for coronavirus. The Marlins played a weekend series at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia this past weekend. The Bronx Bombers were scheduled to play a two game set on Monday and Tuesday in Philly.
Breaking: The Yankees-Phillies game scheduled for Monday night in Philadelphia has been postponed, according to @MarlyRiveraESPN and multiple reports. pic.twitter.com/trc2spXFpI
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 27, 2020
Two games between the Phillies and Yankees are still scheduled to take place at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday and Thursday.