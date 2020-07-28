NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 22-year-old man was shot in the shoulder at the site of a memorial for teenage shooting victims in Brooklyn.
The man was taken to Brookdale Hospital and is expected to be OK.
It happened Monday night on Vernon Street in Cypress Hills near George Walker Jr. Park.
That’s where a 16-year-old and 18-year-old were killed Sunday while playing basketball. A 17-year-old was also wounded in the drive-by shooting.
Yesterday, at approximately 6:40 p.m., an unknown male opened fire while hanging out of the sunroof of a late model Honda CRV at George Walker Jr. Park. The perpetrator struck three people, killing two innocent teenagers playing basketball. pic.twitter.com/ewcgr42BdG
— Chief Rodney Harrison (@NYPDDetectives) July 27, 2020
The NYPD released troubling new video that shows the gunman opening fire from the sunroof of a dark colored SUV.
Police are still searching for him.
Again, Mayor and City Council, what you are doing now does not appear to be protecting our communities. We cannot wait for you to get it together with new programs etc.. You need to work to implement the resources that are out there right now to protect us. Do your jobs.