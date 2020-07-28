Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Two children reported missing in the Bronx have been found with their parents in Delaware.
Police say the parents, Uno and Christopher McDowell, do not have custody of 2-year-old Chi and 4-year-old Cella Rose.
They apparently took the kids during a visit at the Baychester home of the children’s grandmother.
The kids were staying there for the week but actually live with another set of grandparents in Virginia.
Police say the investigation into what happened is ongoing.