BreakingMoped Ride-Share Company Revel Suspends NYC Operations After 2nd Death
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Delaware, Local TV, Missing, Missing Kids, New York, The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Two children reported missing in the Bronx have been found with their parents in Delaware.

Police say the parents, Uno and Christopher McDowell, do not have custody of 2-year-old Chi and 4-year-old Cella Rose.

They apparently took the kids during a visit at the Baychester home of the children’s grandmother.

The kids were staying there for the week but actually live with another set of grandparents in Virginia.

Police say the investigation into what happened is ongoing.

Comments

Leave a Reply