NORTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – More help is on the way for small businesses in New Jersey.
Gov. Phil Murphy announced Tuesday morning that an emergency assistance program is getting a $15 million infusion in new funds.
Small businesses can apply for a direct grant.
“We knew that there were businesses for whom federal pandemic relief would not be enough and there would be other business owners who would not qualify. We sought to fill a void before our small businesses fell into a void,” Murphy said.
The governor says this is the third round of funding for the Economic Development Authority’s Small Business Emergency Assistance Program.