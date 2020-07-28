NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A love triangle in New Rochelle resulted in violence Tuesday.

Police believe a dentist stabbed her ex-fiancé’s new girlfriend and then pretended to be the hero when police arrived.

Surveillance cameras captured a woman calling out for help Tuesday morning, holding her neck and stumbling on Hillendale Avenue moments after police say she was stabbed by a 41-year-old woman who lives around the corner.

“We saw them tussling kind of where those bushes are, then I saw somebody get up and run away, and I thought, well, that kinda looks like my neighbor, but I didn’t think anything of it,” witness Denise Ward told CBS2’s Ali Bauman.

Investigators believe Alika Crew, a Connecticut dentist, hid in the car of her former fiancé’s new girlfriend around 7 a.m., then attacked the 30-year-old as she drove away from the home that Crew still shares with her ex.

Home surveillance video captured Ward talking to the victim.

“What happened?” Ward asks.

“She cut me,” the victim says.

“She cut you?” Ward says.

“She cut me in my throat,” the victim says.

Ward called 911, but the operator told her someone else already called.

“And I had the police on the phone and they’re like, ‘Oh OK, hold on. Oh yeah, no, we know about it, it’s a dog bite.’ And I said, ‘Well, I don’t… Alright.’ And she said, ‘Somebody else just called,'” Ward said.

But that was a ruse, and moments later, video shows the suspect coming back, recognized by her neighbors as a doctor and by the victim as her assailant.

“She’s a doctor, she’s a doctor,” Ward says.

“No, you’re not! Leave me alone! She’s lying, it’s her!” the victim says, trying to walk away from Crew. “Please, please stop! Ma’am!”

Crew grabs the victim, somewhat restraining the woman, who was still bleeding and panicking.

Police say when officers arrived, Crew told them she was just a bystander trying to help.

“We don’t really see that kinda stuff around here,” Ward said.

Police say the victim quickly identified her assailant to officers and is now being treated at a local hospital for her injuries.

Crew is charged with attempted murder and is being held on $250,000 bail.