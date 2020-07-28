It will be another hot one with highs in the low 90s… feeling like the upper 90s to near 100. That said, there’s a heat advisory in effect for much of the tri-state area today… feels like temps ranging from 95-105. Outside of the heat, we’ll see iso’d to sct’d showers/t’storms after 2/3 pm. The main concerns will be isolated damaging wind gusts — a severe t’storm can’t be ruled out — and downpours.
Showers/t’storms will continue to push through this evening with some lingering showers/t’storms S&E of the city into the overnight hours. Temps will fall into the 70s… 60s N&W.
An early shower/t’storm is possible S&E tomorrow morning, otherwise, expect another hot one with mostly sunny skies and slightly less humid conditions. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90.
Thursday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with just a stray t’storm. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 again.