By Matt DeLucia
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Morning! It’s a mild start out as temps only dropped into the 70s for most overnight… near 80 in the city. We’re on track for our second heat wave of the summer with highs once again in the low to mid 90s this afternoon, making this day 3. The humidity holds strong, making it feel closer to 100!
The difference today will be showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon and early evening as a cold front moves into our tropical airmass. A few may be on the strong side, with damaging winds and heavy rain as the main threats. The risk lingers into at least part of the overnight hours.
For Wednesday, it’ll be a close call for Central Park as to whether we see another day of 90+. We may fall just short with highs in the upper 80s. Either way, it’s still a hot one, although the humidity will be a touch lower.