NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A woman who was apparently killed by a great white shark off the coast of Maine is from New York City.
Authorities say Julie Holowach, 63, was swimming near Bailey Island when witnesses noticed she was hurt.
The Maine Department of Marine Resources reportedly says the shark involved was a great white.
Two kayakers helped get her to shore, but EMS responders couldn’t save her.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
It’s the second unprovoked shark attack ever recorded in Maine.
Closer to home, beaches on Long Island were set to unveil new safety protocols after multiple shark sightings Monday.