NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An NYPD detective who spent more than 100 days in the hospital being treated for COVID-19 is heading home.

Det. Michael Smith, a 35-year NYPD veteran, spent a total of 123 days in the hospital and rehab, including two months on a ventilator. He finally headed home on July 28, 2020. (Credit: CBS2)

Det. Michael Smith, a 35-year NYPD veteran, was first hospitalized in March.

On Tuesday, his fellow officers from the 52nd Precinct in the Bronx were there to cheer him on as Smith was released from rehab at Westchester Medical Center.

“He’s been on a long, very difficult journey. At times, very, very grim,” Dep. Chief Timothy McCormack said. “Easter Sunday, we gave Michael his last rites, and he’s been tremendous in fighting. He never quit. Just like his job here in the NYPD for the public, Michael’s never given up.”

Smith spent a total of 123 days in the hospital and rehab, including two months on a ventilator.

