Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York state has suspended the liquor licenses of 12 more bars in Queens after numerous complaints and previous charges of violating pandemic-related orders.
The bars include:
- The Grand in Astoria
- The Pomeroy in Astoria
- Blue Angel Lounge in Corona
- Delicia’s Mexicanas in Corona
- De La Mora Restaurant in Jackson Heights
- Lima in Jackson Heights
- Mr. Pancho’s Cafe in Jackson Heights
- El Paisa Cafe in Jackson Heights
- El Patio Bar in Jackson Heights
- Romanticos in Jackson Heights
- RubiRosa in Jackson Heights
- CJ’s Bar and Lounge in Ozone Park
Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the state’s task force conducted hundreds of compliance checks over the weekend and on Monday.
RELATED STORY: State Task Force Cites More Than 100 New York City And Long Island Bars, Restaurants For Social Distancing Violations
In all, 45 businesses have had their liquor licenses suspended during the public health emergency.
Authorities say establishments that do not follow regulations face up to $10,000 fines for each violation.