NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Revel is suspending its ridesharing moped service in New York City following the death of a second rider in Queens.

“New York riders – starting today, NYC service will be shut down until further notice,” the company announced Tuesday on Twitter. “We’re reviewing and strengthening our rider accountability and safety measures and communicating with city officials, and we look forward to serving you again in the near future.”

Mayor Bill de Blasio said he spoke with Revel’s CEO “and made very clear it’s an unsatisfactory and unacceptable situation.”

“Revel has made the decision to shut down their service for the time being, and that is the right thing to do, because no one should be running a business that is not safe,” he continued. “Unfortunately, this has been proven to be not safe.”

Earlier Tuesday morning, a 32-year-old rider was killed in a crash in Rego Park.

Police said Jeremy Malave, of Ridgewood, lost control and struck a light pole around 3:15 a.m. on Woodhaven Boulevard near 67th Drive.

His death comes less than two weeks after CBS2’s beloved colleague Nina Kapur was killed in another Revel crash.

As of July 5, the NYPD said there had been 25 collisions involving Revel mopeds so far this year, out of a little more than 1,000 documented on motorcycles and scooters citywide. That’s about 2.5%.

The company said it suspended more than 2,000 riders in the past six weeks.

Sunday, Revel notified users of new safety features:

This summer, we’ve ramped up our rider accountability policies, resulting in the suspension of more than 2,000 riders in the past six weeks. In the coming weeks, we’ll be rolling out new measures to encourage safe riding, including an in-app safety exam that we’re developing with the help of industry experts. All users will be required to complete this exam in order to continue riding, and any user who doesn’t will lose access to Revel. Starting this week, you’ll also have to confirm that you’re wearing a helmet before every Revel ride.”

The following day, Congressman Adriano Espaillat called sent a letter to New York State Department of Motor Vehicles, Department of Transportation, Gov. Andrew Cuomo and de Blasio saying “the company is notorious for its lackadaisical requirements, user training and compliance.”

“They’re turning on the wrong side of the street. Really. They’re not wearing their helmets. They’re running red lights. They’re breaking the law and I think they should be taken off the road until they’re more responsible,” Espaillat said.

The Department of Motor Vehicles and Cuomo’s press secretary told CBS2 is is up to the city to regulate these mopeds.