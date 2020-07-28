LONG BEACH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Miles of beaches on Long Island’s South Shore remain closed Tuesday after multiple shark sightings were reported Monday.

Town of Hempstead beaches will allow people in the water up to their knees, but Long Beach beaches are still closed. Police will be back out on the sand later this morning to decide if it’s safe to reopen.

Lifeguard Logan Fitzgerald was patrolling the waters on his surf board Monday at Lido Beach West when he saw a telltale dorsal fin.

“It came out, shot out of the water, spun around,” he told CBS2. “Didn’t look like a dolphin fin, definitely a shark.”

Officials said it was a sizeable shark, likely a bull shark, that was 7 to 12 feet long and swimming just a stone’s throw from the shoreline.

“Eight to 10 feet out, so it was pretty close, folks, that is really close to the shoreline,” said Town of Hempstead Supervisor Don Clavin.

Thirteen miles of beaches from Atlantic Beach to Jones Beach were closed to swimmers for hours. They reopened for wading, only to be closed again after a second bull shark sighting off Long Beach.

“This is something we haven’t seen down here in a number of years. But the size of it was a concern. As I said, the staff said they haven’t seen a shark this size in quite a long time, if ever,” Clavin said. “This is just out of an abundance of caution to the residents for their safety.”

The uptick in shark sightings may be due to the heat. Over the weekend, two thresher sharks were seen off Robert Moses, and ominous large bite marks were found in marine life.

“There’s whales, dolphins, and this is just something else that’s in the ocean that we have to be aware of and know it’s out there,” said lifeguard Mike Romano. “But a bull shark in this territory, this far north, we did consider it as a concern.”

For the few hours swimmers were allowed back in the water for wading, many said no thanks.

“I don’t want to go on the water today,” one woman said.

“I’ve never seen one before, so it was pretty cool honestly, but kind of scared after I realized I probably should get out of the water,” said Fitzgerald

There was a possible third sighting at Point Lookout, as well.