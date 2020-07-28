Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a man seen on video opening fire inside a Staten Island deli.
The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. last Wednesday inside Holland Ave Deli on Richmond Terrace.
Police said 25-year-old Kaseem Scott was fatally shot in the chest.
Surveillance video shows a bystander was just missed by the bullet.
