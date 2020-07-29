Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed a 72-year-old woman in the lobby of her building.
It happened around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday near 64th Avenue and 98th Street in Rego Park, Queens.
Police said the victim was getting her mail when the man grabbed her neck from behind and demanded her property.
He allegedly stole $60 and forcibly removed her jewelry.
Police said the woman suffered pain and bruising and was treated at the scene.
Anyone with information about her attacker is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.