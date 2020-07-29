NICKERSON BEACH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – After six reported shark sightings in the past two days along a stretch of South Shore Nassau beaches, officials are taking no chances with swimmers’ safety.

Several beaches shut down over the past two days.

Wednesday, officials in Nassau County announced a new plan to keep beachgoers safe.

“If anything is spotted too close to shore, or displaying erratic or aggressive behavior, our pilots will immediately get that information to all beaches and lifeguards, no matter what their jurisdiction,” said Nassau County Executive Laura Curran.

Enhanced helicopter patrols have been launched over the shoreline, and intensified marine ocean scanning by boats and lifeguards with binoculars. That’s how the most recent sighting was spotted.

“We have seen sharks before out here in previous years. But I’ve never seen a shark so close to shore. The depth is probably only about knee-to-waist deep, so it was definitely, definitely scary,” said East Atlantic Beach Lifeguard Connor Byrne.

So far Wednesday, multiple Nassau County, town and village beaches are easing swimmers back in with restrictions.

“Limiting swimming access to the knee, to waist level. We’re going to be reevaluating this on an hourly basis,” said Hempstead Town Supervisor Donald Clavin.

Authorities are working to verify that a dangerous bull shark was among those swimming near shore yesterday. Attacks like the one in Maine that killed a New York City mother are very rare, but experts say there’s been an uptick due to warm waters and bait fish.

“We are getting more than double the number of shark sightings reported to us. And again, that’s not bull sharks, or dangerous great whites, it’s sharks that normally occur,” said marine expert Paul Sieswerda.

For now, the advice is to stay close to the shore, swim in groups except at dawn and dusk, avoid wearing shiny jewelry and remember that sharks are drawn to blood.