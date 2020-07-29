NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD has released new video showing two suspects open fire on a vigil for teenagers killed by gun violence in Brooklyn.
The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday near George Walker Jr. Park in Cypress Hills.
A group was gathered there to remember 16-year-old Kleimer Mendez and 18-year-old Antonio Villa, who were shot and killed while playing basketball the night before.
Surveillance video shows two gunmen run up and fire several rounds.
Police said a 22-year-old man was shot in the shoulder. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
The suspects took off in a maroon Dodge Charger.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.