LIVINGSTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A fox in Livingston is still on the loose after biting an 8-year-old girl 19 times.
Luckily, a neighbor rushed into action.
“I heard some screams, I went back there,” neighbor Matthew Nictor said. “So I kind of, I had a ball in my hand, so I kind of approached the fox, I threw the ball at it and I kind of made myself as big as possible … Basically, I made sure the girl was alright and carried her up to the front of the house and just kind of calmed her down a little bit, talked her through the situation.”
Thankfully, the little girl is out of the hospital and doing OK.
We’re told this happened in a wooded area behind the girl’s home on Deal Lane.