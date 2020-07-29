MIDDLETOWN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – New Jersey has reported approximately 2,000 new cases of the coronavirus in the past two weeks.

Gov. Phil Murphy says that sets the state back to where it was a month ago in terms of daily new cases.

“We all need to be smart and be safe. We need to wear our masks if we can’t keep social distances,” he said Wednesday. “We can’t afford to go backwards. So let’s get back to using common sense. Let’s get back to remembering the need for personal responsibility. Let’s get back to working as one New Jersey family to defeat COVID-19 together.”

More than 50 cases stemmed from a series of house parties involving teens in Middletown, the governor said. Those who tested positive were between the ages of 14 and 19 years old.

“Just because you are younger and hopefully less susceptible to the ravages of COVID-19, it is not an excuse to let your guard down. You are not immune,” said Murphy. “Do not become the person who unknowingly contracts coronavirus at a party and then spreads it to your parents, or your grandparents or other loved ones who may be more susceptible.”

Earlier this week, Harvey Cedars and Surf City officials said they were down nearly three dozen lifeguards after they all attended a party on Long Beach Island.

“We simply cannot continue to have crowded house parties. They are not safe, period. They are how coronavirus gets passed around more efficiently,” the governor said. “They put the hard work we’ve all undertaken together – the millions of us since March – at risk of being undone.”

Police broke up another house party with roughly 700 people over the weekend in Jackson Township.

Murphy said it remains to be seen how many cases will result from that gathering.