LINDEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – It’s a milestone for the fire department in Linden, N.J.
At a ceremony Wednesday, firefighter Anthony Holland was promoted to the rank of lieutenant, becoming the first African-American officer in the department’s 104-year- history.
His wife and two children were there as he took the oath.
Holland says the promotion is an honor.
“I grew up in Linden. I went through the entire school system. I grew up in the fourth ward… to be a role model for other young men and women, growing up to see somebody that looks like them, they can do it to. I just look to strive and be a role model for everybody,” he said.
Two other members of the department were also promoted. Lieutenant Michael Cassidy became a captain, and firefighter Steven Cuco was promoted to lieutenant.