ASBURY PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — More than a dozen dogs were rescued from stifling conditions in Asbury Park.
The Monmouth County SPCA was alerted by police Sunday night about the dangerous situation at an abandoned home.
The agency says the dogs were living in a hot garage with no air conditioning and no access to food or water.
Only one small window was open for fresh air.
Another dog was found chained up in the backyard.
“This is severe animal cruelty,” said Barbara Lovell, associate executive director for the Monmouth County SPCA. “Without access to water, it can become a very, very dangerous situation really quickly.”
Monmouth County authorities are now trying to determine how the animals got into that situation and who may be responsible.
Twelve of the 13 dogs that were rescued survived.