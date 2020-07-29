NEW ROCHELLE (CBSNewYork) – A prominent local dentist remains behind bars charged with attempted murder.

Police say a love triangle drove a doctor to stab a romantic rival. The immediate aftermath was captured on surveillance video.

Dr. Alika Crew purchased a New Rochelle split-level for $800,000 18 months ago. In recent week, something happened behind its bright blue door. It led to a woman with a deep stab wound to her neck, and Dr. Crew charged with attempted murder.

Her neighbor spoke off camera.

“Alika was a really sweet person. She seemed kind and nice and spoke to everyone, and we’re just shocked and just praying for her,” the neighbor said.

New Rochelle police say that on Tuesday morning Crew hid in a Jeep owned by a romantic rival involved with Crew’s ex-fiance. He’s identified as 35-year-old Kurtz Howell.

The victim had spent the night at Crew’s home. She drove away, and had only traveled a block when Crew allegedly attacked, left the scene, and then returned, pretending to be a good Samaritan.

Surveillance video captures the tense aftermath, with passersby shouting “She’s a doctor!”

And the victim saying “No you’re not, get away from me!”

The video shows the confusion – and perhaps some COVID-19 anxiety – as bystanders keep their distance.

Dr. Crew, 41, is affiliated with a practice in Jackson Heights, Queens, and also Stein Dental in Stamford. A worker there told CBS2’s Tony Aiello they held Dr. Crew in very high regard and are shocked.

Dr. Crew comes from a family of high-achievers, Aiello reported. Her mother is a retired school principal. Her father is a renowned historian with the Smithsonian in Washington, D.C. Her younger brother is also a dentist.

Police are still piecing together the events leading up to the attack.

We’ve learned they believe Dr. Crew had duct tape and rubber gloves as she allegedly hid in the victim’s vehicle before the attack.

The district attorney asked for no bail. A judge set it at $150,000.

The county jail website says Dr. Crew remains in custody.

The victim suffered two serious cuts from a razor blade during the attack, just missing an artery in her neck. Her injuries are so serious they required surgery.