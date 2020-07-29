Comments
Today will be mostly sunny and hot, but it will feel a little less humid out there. Officially we’re going for 90… if we reach it, today would be our 4th consecutive 90+ degree day and an extension of the heat wave.
Tonight will be mostly clear and quiet around the area with the exception of distant northwest suburbs (Sullivan, Ulster, Dutchess)… showers/t’storms possible. We’re expecting temps to fall into the 70s again with 60s N&W.
Tomorrow will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with perhaps a stray shower or rumble of thunder. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90.
Friday will be partly sunny with the potential for sct’d showers/t’storms. Expect highs in the upper 80s.