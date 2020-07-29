Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was a protest right at the New York City police commissioner’s doorstep early Wednesday morning.
Overnight, demonstrators showed up at Police Commissioner Dermot Shea‘s Upper East Side townhouse, flashing lights and sounding alarms.
PROTESTS AND POLICE REFORMS
- Writer David Simon, The Wire Creator, Discusses Policing In America With CBS2’s Maurice DuBois
- Timothy Cardinal Dolan Throws Support Behind NYPD, Calls For An End To ‘Attacks’
- CBS2 Speaks With Members Of Cure Violence Group Man Up! Inc.
- NYC Public Advocate Jumaane Williams On What’s Next When It Comes To Race
- Documentary Filmmaker Marshall Curry Discusses Where The Conversation Goes From Here
- Schomburg Center Releases ‘Black Liberation Reading List’
- Black Parents Describe Tough Conversations About Racism With Their Children
- Complete CBS2 Coverage
The protesters say this was a response to the NYPD clearing their City Hall encampment in an overnight raid last week.