NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was a protest right at the New York City police commissioner’s doorstep early Wednesday morning.

Overnight, demonstrators showed up at Police Commissioner Dermot Shea‘s Upper East Side townhouse, flashing lights and sounding alarms.

PROTESTS AND POLICE REFORMS

The protesters say this was a response to the NYPD clearing their City Hall encampment in an overnight raid last week.

