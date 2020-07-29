NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a man caught on camera punching a SUNY student, the shooting him outside a Queens deli.

The victim is fighting for his life at Jamaica Hospital.

Malachi Capers, 20, played football for Buffalo State. His coach says he spoke with his mother yesterday, who said Malachi was not doing great, though she didn’t offer a specific update on his condition.

He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after he was shot in the stomach and left for dead.

Surveillance video shows Capers walking 136 Deli and Grill on Springfield Boulevard Monday at 4:30 p.m. It appears he bumps shoulders with a man police identified as Jeffrey Thurston. They say Thurston started an argument, the suddenly punched Capers in the face and took off.

Capers ran out of the store after Thurston, and they fell onto the sidewalk, wrestling.

The video fast forwards to Thurston pulling out a gun and shooting Capers in the stomach, police say.

William Kents is a regular at the deli and doesn’t know Capers, but feels for his family.

“I know his parents are heartbroken. You work so hard for something. It could be over with just like that. Seconds is all it takes,” he said.

Capers is a current student at SUNY Buffalo and was a defensive player on the football team for one year. His former Buffalo State coach issued a statement wishing him a full recovery, saying “Malachi was a well-liked member of our football family during his freshman year in 2018 and has remained a friend to many in our program as he has continued his education at Buffalo State after leaving the team due to ongoing injury issues.”

People who frequently shop at the deli where Capers was shot say it looks like he tried to defend himself, but it’s not worth it.

“You don’t know what the next person is thinking. You just have to be aware of your surroundings,” one person said. 04:50 you don’t know what the next person is thinking you just have to be aware of your surroundings… To fight somebody over a brush, let alone shooting somebody, it’s ridiculous.”

The most recent stats from NYPD CompStat show shooting victims are up nearly 80%. So far this year, there have been at least 919 people shot, compared to 515 last year.

Thurston was apprehended Wednesday.