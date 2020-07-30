NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is searching for a man it says threatened a 77-year-old man with a knife and forced him to withdraw money from an ATM.
It happened in broad daylight around 3 p.m. Sunday in the Flatlands section of Brooklyn.
Police said the suspect followed the victim into his home, pushed him to the ground and demanded money.
The suspect then allegedly brandished a knife, forced the victim into a parked vehicle and drove him to a nearby Chase bank.
Police said he forced the victim to withdraw $1,800 in cash before fleeing on foot.
The 77-year-old was not injured and refused medical attention.
Police said they’re searching for a man with a dark complexion between 20 and 30 years old.
