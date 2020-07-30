NEW JERSEY (CBSNewYork) – It’s a trend no state wants to follow, but New Jersey is joining the number of states seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

Within the last four day, more than 2,000 cases were added to the state’s list – after weeks of decreasing numbers – CBS2’s John Dias reported Thursday.

Some people think the virus is spreading from visitors on the Jersey Shore.

“Other people coming here, maybe for vacation and maybe they’re driving into these states,” said Gregory Maxwell. “I don’t know about how strict we are being with that, so we don’t know if that also is making it come up as well.”

On Wednesday, Gov. Phil Murphy said he believed large, indoor parties taking place without regard for social distancing are the reasons behind the spike.

“Yes, it’s hot. Yes, it’s summer. Yes, we all want, and in many cases need, to blow off some steam, but this is no time for anyone to be vying for induction into the knucklehead hall of fame,” said Murphy.

At least 125 new cases were reportedly linked to gatherings where people between the ages of 18 and 29 were crowded together.

“I think the younger generation feel like they’re immune to the virus, so they feel that they don’t need to take the same precautions as the older generation,” said Jasnwet Melik, from Hoboken.

CBS2 spoke with a 24-year-old woman who said people are being responsible, from what she’s seen.

“I actually fall within the high risk category, so I have been extremely careful,” she said. “I do understand younger people are feeling more irritable. People want to go out, they want to hang out with their friends but, at the end of the day, as long as people are social distancing, wearing their masks and doing what they can, I feel like that should be important,”

The most recent tests reported 500 new cases to add to the state’s total of more than 180,000.

There are still many concerns – mainly, the continued spread of the virus.

Local leaders continue to advise people to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.

They said it’s challenging and annoying at times, but worth it.