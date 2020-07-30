HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Hempstead officials are launching a Shark Patrol.
It includes lifeguards and other crew members on boats and jet skis.
They’ll be monitoring the entire shoreline from Point Lookout to Atlantic Beach.
This comes after multiple shark sightings along the South Shore over the past few days.
There was another possible shark sighting Thursday afternoon at Tobay Beach in Oyster Bay.
“We not only have the lifeguards, the county has had helicopters going over the area. We have bay constables working in conjunction with the Nassau Police Bureau, we have lifeguards on it, and with our jet ski is an additional safety that residents will see we are trying and we are going to do our best,” Hempstead Town Supervisor Don Clavin said.
Hempstead officials say the warm weather and increase of bait fish coming to the shores are some of the reasons we’re seeing more sharks.