After 16 seasons in the major leagues, former New York Mets shortstop Jose Reyes has officially decided to hang up his cleats. The 37-year-old Reyes last played for the Mets in 2018 and did not play during the course of the 2019 season.

In his retirement announcement, released via Twitter, Reyes specifically praised Mets fans for their passion and energy, saying that it “always lifted me higher”.

In 16 seasons, Reyes collected over 2,100 hits with a career .283 batting average. He was a four-time All-Star in his first run with the Mets from 2003-11. Perhaps his best season came in 2006 when he finished in the Top 10 of the MVP voting hitting .300 with 19 homers and 81 RBI while leading the league in stolen bases with 64.

He then signed as a free agent with the Florida Marlins in 2011 and was traded from the newly minted Miami Marlins to the Toronto Blue Jays in 2012. After two and a half seasons in Toronto, he made his way back to Queens to spend the final three years of his career with the Mets from 2016-2018.

