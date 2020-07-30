It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy today with iso’d t’storms here and there after 3 PM. The main concerns with any of the storms that develop will be downpours (flooding) and strong winds… can’t completely rule out a strong/severe t’storm. Otherwise, it will be another hot one with highs around 90. And if we reach 90, this it would be our fifth consecutive 90+ degree day.

Some showers and embedded t’storms will continue to push through the area tonight. Heavy rainfall is possible, which may lead to localized flooding in some areas.

It will remain unsettled through the morning and midday hours tomorrow with showers and iso’d t’storms; the focus of the activity will then shift to the south during the afternoon hours. As for highs, they’ll only be in the 80s, so it looks like our heat wave will come to an end.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and hot with highs in the upper 80s.