NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The New York City Fire Museum unveiled plans for an exhibition on first responders during the coronavirus pandemic Thursday.
Tony Award winner Brian Stokes Mitchell helped celebrate the announcement.
Mitchell performed “The Impossible Dream” at the museum in Lower Manhattan.
He sang that song from his apartment window during the height of the pandemic, as a thank you to first responders after he battled COVID-19.
The museum’s exhibit will be called “Unmasking Our Heroes.”
“We’re here to ask you, the general public, to help us build that exhibit by sharing your expressions of gratitude, especially if you have first hand experience with the FDNY during the pandemic,” said Gary Urbanowicz, the museum’s executive director.
The museum said it’s looking for submissions from across the county.