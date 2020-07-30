NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A safe driving campaign is back in action across New York state as more people return to work in July.
The ongoing initiative Operation Hard Hat aims to prevent speeding and distracted driving near work areas.
During the campaign, state troopers will be dressed as Department of Transportation workers to enforce and educate drivers not following New York’s “Move Over” law.
The daughter of a DOT worker killed by a distracted driver in 2006 spoke Thursday.
“Speeding and distracted driving through work zones is unsafe, irresponsible and in the blink of an eye, the consequences can be catastrophic,” said Karen Torres, speaker for Roadway Safety.
“Please slow down and move over. Not only could you avoid receiving a ticket, but you could also save a life,” said New York State Police Acting Major George J. Mohl.
Speeding fines are doubled in work zones.
Convictions of two or more speeding violations could result in a suspended license.