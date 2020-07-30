NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There’s big basketball news in the Big Apple.
The New York Knicks have made it official: They have a new head coach.
Tom Thibodeau has been named the 31st head coach in franchise history.
He's one of us now. Welcome to the Mecca, Coach Thibodeau! #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/ehk3VU7s2y
— NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) July 30, 2020
Thibodeau holds a career coaching record of 352 and 246 over eight seasons with Chicago and Minnesota. His .589 winning percentage is 11th best in NBA history among coaches who have coached at least 500 games.
“This is a very exciting day for our franchise. We’ve hired not only a great basketball coach, but an elite Head Coach in Tom Thibodeau." — Knicks President Leon Rose
— NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) July 30, 2020
The Connecticut native previously served as an assistant coach with the Knicks.
“This is a very exciting day for our franchise. We’ve hired not only a great basketball coach, but an elite Head Coach in Tom Thibodeau,” said Knicks President Leon Rose.