NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Black Lives Matter march from Times Square to Trump Tower on Friday included George Floyd’s brother and family members of those who died at the hands of police.

Proponents of peaceful protests likes this one cried out the name of the man who sparked a movement, CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reported.

“I know we angry. I know we upset, but keep it peaceful. We don’t need anybody else on the front page,” said Terrence Floyd.

Floyd marched alongside Gwen Carr, the mother of Eric Garner.

“We must keep protesting until we get true accountability, true transparency and true legislation,” said Carr.

The families took park in the Take Your Knee Off Our Necks March with the Crisis Action Center, protesting police brutality, discrimination and black on black crime.

“Get your knee off our necks in Queens, get your knee off our necks in Staten Island, get your knee off our necks in The Bronx, Brooklyn – all across this nation,” said Nicole Bell, the widow of Sean Bell.

The protesters called for change, especially for youth.

“We want resources and we need resources so we can stop killing each other and so we can thrive as a community,” said the stepdaughter of Yusef Salaam, one of the Central Park Five.

“Why we marching in front of Trump Tower? Because, like we said, it starts top down,” said retired officer and community advocate Michael Thomas.

“We have a pandemic in violence, we have a pandemic in education equality. We’ve gone through so much as a people,” said Rev. Kevin McCall, a civil rights activist. “So, George Floyd was just icing on the cake and we’re not gonna stop.”