TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork)Gov. Phil Murphy warned Friday that he may pause or reverse New Jersey’s reopening as coronavirus cases continue to climb.

“We still may be among the leaders in having the lower case numbers… but we are standing in a very dangerous place,” said Murphy. “The alarms are going off.”

The statewide transmission rate rose to 1.35 in the last week from a spike in new COVID-19 cases, according to Murphy, who said that number will likely continue to grow as new data comes in.

“We are not past this,” said Murphy. “Everyone who walks around refusing to wear a mask, or who hosts an indoor house party, or who overstuffs a boat is directly contributing to these increases.”

Earlier rounds of testing this week found more than 2,000 new cases, including dozens of Jersey Shore lifeguards who attended social gatherings.

Murphy said the limit on indoor gatherings remains at either 100 people or 25 percent capacity – whichever is lower. But, he said the limits could be lowered if the situation worsens.

“I’m not announcing any specific action today, but consider this as being put on notice,” said Murphy. “We will not tolerate these devil-may-care, nonchalant attitudes any longer.”

The governor reported 699 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the statewide total to 181,660. New Jersey’s coronavirus death toll rose by 10, totaling 13,944.

Murphy said the latest data showed no in-hospital deaths over a 24 hour period for the first time since March 10.

