NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A vicious attack was caught on camera early Saturday morning in Queens.
Police say seven suspects assaulted the 40-year-old victim shortly before 2:30 a.m. on the corner of 90th Street and 37th Avenue in Jackson Heights.
Surveillance video shows the group kicking and stomping the man in the street.
One appears to steal his belongings as he lays motionless on the ground.
Police said the victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Anyone with information about his attacker is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.