HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Another shark sighting was reported in the waters off Long Island on Friday.
This time, it was seen off Lido Beach in Hempstead.
It’s the ninth shark sighting so far this week, CBS2’s Dan Rice reports.
*Beach Update (July 31st, 3:50pm)*
Due to a shark sighting off Lido Beach by the Town of Hempstead "Shark Patrol" crew, all swimming is now prohibited at Town of Hempstead ocean beaches from Civic Beach to Town Park Lido West beach.
Please stay tuned for further updates.
— Town of Hempstead (@HempsteadTown) July 31, 2020
The shark was spotted by members of the town’s newly launched Shark Patrol.
Beach-goers were told to get out of the water until officials could be sure the shark was no longer in the area.