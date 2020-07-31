CBSN New YorkWatch Now
HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Another shark sighting was reported in the waters off Long Island on Friday.

This time, it was seen off Lido Beach in Hempstead.

It’s the ninth shark sighting so far this week, CBS2’s Dan Rice reports.

The shark was spotted by members of the town’s newly launched Shark Patrol.

Beach-goers were told to get out of the water until officials could be sure the shark was no longer in the area.

