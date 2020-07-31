CORONAVIRUS LATESTNew York City Reveals Response Plan For COVID-19 Cases In Schools
Showers will linger through the day, though the focus this afternoon will be in and around the city and southward. It will be 10+ degrees cooler, as well, with highs only around 80, marking an end to the heat wave.

A leftover shower is possible early this evening with clearing skies expected the remainder of the night. Temps will fall into the 70s once again.

Tomorrow will be mostly to partly sunny with just a stray shower/t’storm. It will be warmer, too, with highs in the mid and upper 80s.

Shower/t’storm activity is likely on Sunday. It will be warm and muggy with highs in the mid 80s.

