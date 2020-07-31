NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Baseball is back in the Bronx on Friday.

After being postponed twice, the Yankees home opener will finally happen.

The joy of baseball’s return to the Bronx is overshadowed by coronavirus postponements, however.

Two players from the St. Louis Cardinals tested positive, delaying their series with the Brewers. It brings the total of games that have been postponed due to COVID-19 so far to 15.

It’s a growing trend for a sport that just returned to action last week.

The Yankees are set to play their first home game of the season Friday, and they come in off an emotional win highlighted by a ninth inning home run by Aaron Judge.

It’s the latest in a series of twists and turns for the Yankees, who have had extended stays in hotels, bused from Philly to Baltimore and forced to remain flexible in an uncertain time.

But along the way, they’ve won. At 4-1, they’re tied for the best record in baseball in a season that still seems very fragile, CBS2’s Steve Overmyer reports.

“I don’t think any one of us could have predicted how this pandemic is ultimately going to unfold or how it’s unfolded to this point, you know? Where we were ground zero here and where now, our area has been one of the better places now,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “Obviously a day-by-day thing that we’re living with and doing the best we can to navigate.”

Baseball is constantly altering protocols. Now each team will have a compliance officer to make sure players and staff adhere to safety codes.