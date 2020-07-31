NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City’s mayor and schools chancellor say their plan to isolate any cases of coronavirus in the classroom focuses on the safety of students and staff.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday schools will only reopen in the fall if the citywide infection rate stays below 3% on a seven-day average.

“The essence of this plan is safety for everyone,” he said. “I need people to hear that, because I know there’s tremendous concern out there. But whether you’re a student, parent, educator, staff member, your safety is the essence of this plan.”

Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza added “we are focusing on the science, not science fiction.”

“We are thoughtfully opening schools with physical distancing, cohorting of students, requiring face coverings, and thoroughly cleaning and disinfecting throughout the day and night,” he said. “If an illness does occur, we will respond quickly to communicate clearly during investigations and promptly to share decisions to quarantine classrooms or, if necessary, close schools.”

Starting in September, students are expected to attend in-person classes for two or three days a week and learn remotely the other days.

Carranza said the goal is to keep the same “cohorts” of students together for as much of the day as possible.

“The concept here is to limit the interaction between students and large groups of students,” he said. “So because we’re limiting the interaction – and I just want to be very transparent with everyone that’s watching – in-person school this fall will not be the same as it was last fall.”

Staff members will be asked to get tested before the start of school, and the city will prioritize free testing for teachers, with a 24-hour turnaround. Students are encouraged to get tested regularly and must stay home if they are sick.

If there is a positive case in a classroom, the teacher and students will quarantine for 14 days and move to remote learning. The same is true if there is a second case in the same classroom.

If there are multiple cases within the larger school population, the whole building will close for 24 hours while contact tracers investigate.

The investigation could result in two possible outcomes:

Only the students and staff who have come in contact with those cases will quarantine for 14 days while learning remotely The entire school will quarantine for 14 days while learning remotely

“If we can’t know for sure that there is no further transmission going on in the school, then we will determine… that we’ll keep the school closed and everybody in the school quarantines for 14 days,” Dr. Ted Long, head of the city’s test and trace program, explained.

Additionally, if the rate of transmission begins to rise across the city, all schools may have to close and switch to full-time remote learning.

CBS2’s John Dias spoke with parents about their concerns.

“I know the kids need their education, but they need their health, too,” Sean White said.

Lorenny Ramirez told Dias she’s reluctantly planning to send her son to pre-school, saying it will be hard for her to afford a babysitter if he can’t go or has to quarantine.

“How are you going to track everybody being positive or negative in a school?” she said. “I don’t want to send him, but I have to work. It’s like a dilemma. I don’t know what to do.”

The chancellor said he worked closely with the teachers union to develop the plan, and schools may apply for exceptions.

De Blasio said the data about positive cases in schools will be made publicly available.