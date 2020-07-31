NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) -Another Major League Baseball game has been put on hold because of the coronavirus.

Friday’s St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers game was postponed after two Cardinals players tested positive for the virus.

MLB is hoping to make up the game in a double header on Sunday.

It’s the 15th game postponed because of the coronavirus.

The Yankees will finally open up their season at home Friday night.

It’s against their rivals, the Boston Red Sox.

Normally, fans would flock to the stadium. If you looked around there Friday, you wouldn’t know it was opening day, reported CBS2’s Kevin Rincon. There’s no crowds, no vendors. It’s different not just outside, but also inside.

The Yankees have played a handful of games already in empty stadiums. Already a few games had to be postponed after more than a dozen players on the Miami Marlins tested positive for COVID-19. They were playing in Philadelphia. The Phillies never made it here for their series against the Yankees, and the Bronx Bombers might not make it down to Philly next week – we’ll have to wait and see.

Meanwhile, the Yankees themselves had a few players test positive before the restart, including pitcher Aroldis Chapman and infielder DJ LeMahieu. To try and stay safe, coaches have been wearing face masks on the field.

Outside the stadium, it’s not what we’ve come to expect, the ticket stands are closed. Practically no one was there. One fan told Rincon he’d love for things to be back to normal, but we’re not there yet.

“I’d rather be safe than sorry. So many people have died, and New York has come a long, long way from what it’s been, and what the rest of the country is going through,” said Aubrey Pereira.

There are plenty of reminders of the economic impact the pandemic has had. There’s a number of businesses that would be cashing in on opening day. Instead, they’re either closed, or struggling to get by.