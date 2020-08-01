NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a gunman after a deadly shooting in The Bronx late Friday night
It happened around 10:40 p.m. in front of 1741 Randall Avenue.
Police said they responded to a 911 call and found a 21-year-old man unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the torso.
Surveillance video from the NYPD shows a suspect wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants with a white stripe on the side, black sneakers and a white face mask.
Police identified the victim as Shaiquan Wilson, 21, of The Bronx.
Wilson was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.