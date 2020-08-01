ELIZABETH, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The Elizabeth community came together Saturday to highlight injustice.
Residents, community leaders and others helped paint a Black Lives Matter mural across from City Hall.
The mural was designed by a local Elizabeth artist.
RELATED STORY — NYPD: Women Accused Of Vandalizing Midtown Black Lives Matter Mural Suspected Of 2 Similar Crimes Just Hours Later
Among those attending the event were Terrence Floyd, the brother of George Floyd, and Gwen Carr, the mother of Eric Garner.
“Ladies and gentlemen, it’s the communities that we have to save now. We have to save our young men and our young women,” Carr said. “We can’t only say ‘Black lives matter’ when there’s a police killing. Black lives is supposed to always matter.”
RELATED STORY — Brother Of George Floyd Among Those Who Marched From Times Square To Trump Tower Protesting Police Brutality, Discrimination
“And yes, black lives do matter, but it has to matter to us,” Floyd said.
Saturday’s event was sponsored by Friends of the New Jersey Heritage Foundation.