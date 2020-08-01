Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a man was fatally shot near a playground in the Bronx early Saturday morning.
Officers were sent to Eastchester Playground on Burke Avenue around 1:35 a.m. for a report that a man had been shot.
When they arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds to his torso and left arm.
The man was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The victim has been identified as 34-year-old Forest Byrd, of the Bronx.
No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.