CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:fatal shooting, Local TV, New York, nyc shootings, The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a man was fatally shot near a playground in the Bronx early Saturday morning.

Officers were sent to Eastchester Playground on Burke Avenue around 1:35 a.m. for a report that a man had been shot.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds to his torso and left arm.

WEB EXTRA: Tracking Shootings In New York City

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as 34-year-old Forest Byrd, of the Bronx.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

Comments

Leave a Reply