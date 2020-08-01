CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying an individual in connection to the death of a teenager in Brooklyn.

Police say they are trying to identify the pictured individual in connection to the murder of 17-year-old Jahiem Guinn. Jahiem was fatally shot in Brooklyn on July 24, 2020. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers)

The NYPD released photos Saturday of a man they say is connected to the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Jahiem Guinn.

Jahiem was found fatally shot in front of Weeksville Houses in Crown Heights on July 24.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.

