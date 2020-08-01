Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying an individual in connection to the death of a teenager in Brooklyn.
The NYPD released photos Saturday of a man they say is connected to the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Jahiem Guinn.
Jahiem was found fatally shot in front of Weeksville Houses in Crown Heights on July 24.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.