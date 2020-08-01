Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Beaches on Long Island will reopen Saturday after nine shark sightings along the South Shore this week.
Lido Beach was closed to swimmers just before 4 p.m. Friday, when members of the Town of Hempstead’s newly launched Shark Patrol spotted a shark off the beach.
Beach-goers were told to get out of the water until officials could be sure the shark was no longer in the area.
MORE: Hempstead Launches ‘Shark Patrol’ After Multiple Shark Sightings Along Long Island’s South Shore
Watch Dan Rice’s report from Chopper 2 on Friday:
The Shark Patrol monitors the waters from Point Lookout to Atlantic Beach four miles out on boats and personal water crafts.