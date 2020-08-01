NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo says a decision on schools reopening in New York could be just days away.
On a conference call Saturday, he said the infection rate will play a huge role.
“We’re going to make a decision this week, an initial decision if, at this point, schools should plan on reopening. And then we’ll watch to see what happens with the infection rate,” Cuomo said.
School districts had a deadline Friday to submit their reopening plans to the state.
The governor says about 50 out of 700 districts have not submitted their plans yet.
Earlier this week, New York City rolled out its plan to the public, but Cuomo says the district has not officially filed with the state and is disappointed they didn’t have it out earlier.