By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

It was a much warmer and brighter day overall across the area, but we will have some clouds increasing through the night, and we can’t rule out a few showers and thunderstorms, so grab the umbrella if you’re heading out!

Tomorrow will be another very warm day, but it will be much more humid. There will also be a high likelihood of showers and thunderstorms, and some of those storms could be severe later in the afternoon. Damaging winds and torrential rain are likely in any of the stronger storms… stay tuned!

Monday will be a stormy start to the work week, as temps in the upper 80s along with high humidity will produce another risk for showers and thunderstorms, which will continue Monday night as we watch Isaias… stay tuned for the latest!