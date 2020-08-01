NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The Diocese of Brooklyn said someone was caught on camera robbing a church’s collection box.

It happened late Friday afternoon at St. Thomas Aquinas Roman Catholic Church in Park Slope and is under investigation by the NYPD, according to the diocese.

A nun discovered the box was tampered with while she was sanitizing pews, the church said.

“I am saddened by what happened inside our beautiful church yesterday, but I am grateful to God that no one was injured,” said a statement by Father Willy Kingsley Ndi, administrator of St. Thomas Aquinas Church.

“I understand in these unprecedented times, many people have lost their jobs and need assistance, but this is not how you turn to the church for help,” his statement continued.

The Diocese of Brooklyn released this surveillance video:

The church’s surveillance video allegedly shows the suspect cutting open the collection box, taking money, then walking out. The church said it’s not sure how much was stolen.

The diocese alleged the suspect in the video appeared to pray while waiting to be alone in order to steal from the box.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s 78th Precinct at (718) 636-6411 or Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.