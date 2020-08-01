NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The social media app TikTok is a favorite for teens — and a favorite target for President Donald Trump.

The president has threatened to ban the platform, but the company says it’s not going anywhere.

“They’re funny. I could watch them for hours, and I think a lot of people my age could,” said Ava Caggiano, of Midland Park, New Jersey.

But not everyone is laughing.

Government officials have raised concerns about national security and say China could collect Americans’ personal data through the app.

Trump has threatened action, possibly through an executive order, as early as this weekend.

“We may be banning TikTok. We may be doing some other things,” he said.

TikTok told CBS News that it is committed to protecting the privacy of its users, and an executive for the company posted a video message to users Saturday, thanking them for the support and adding, “We’re not planning on going anywhere.”

One user voiced his opinion in front of Trump Tower in Midtown. He posted a video of himself yelling “You can’t shut down TikTok!” outside the building.

For teens who spoke to CBS2’s Nick Caloway, the potential ban of TikTok raises an important question: without it, what will they do to pass the time?

“I feel like there’s probably going to be another platform to come out that everybody will just jump on that, too,” said David Berkovich, of Brooklyn.

Others disagree.

“Nothing is like TikTok!” said Alyssa Cornetta, of Midland Park, New Jersey.

Microsoft has been in talks to purchase TikTok from its Chinese parent company, but with a potential ban coming, the clock could be ticking on that deal.