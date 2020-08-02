FREEPORT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – One man has died and six more people are hurt from a boat crash on Long Island. Nassau County police are investigating what caused two boats to collide in Freeport Creek.

It happened just before 7 p.m. Saturday.

Seven people were hospitalized following the huge rescue effort at Cow Meadow Park in Freeport. A 25-year-old man later died from his injuries, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported Sunday.

“The damage to the other boat was very significant. You could see that the boat that hit it, literally looked like it drove right through it. And that’s what put those civilians into the water” said Raymond Maguire, executive director of the Freeport Fire Department.

Numerous first responders were on the scene, pulling those hurt in the accident out of the water. Video shows them treating some in the grass, while others were put directly into an ambulance.

“The guy was like, ‘Don’t let me die, don’t let me die, don’t let me die,'” said Geris Durin.

Durin told CBS2 he and his friends discovered the crash seconds after it happened and jumped in to help.

“One lady, the leg was off. The leg was broken,” said Durin. “The other guy… we pulled him out, he got like a hole in his stomach and there was a big cut in the back… the other guy said he got a broken back.”

The cause of the crash is still being investigated, though boaters who said they come out here often told CBS2 speeding on the water is a common problem.

“It definitely was going fast because… all of that damage, to the other boat, would not have happened so big like that,” said Durin. “You could tell it was speeding a little bit.”

Firefighters told CBS2 people aboard both boats were hurt in the crash.